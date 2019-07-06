After a relatively rainy, cool spring, summer weather has arrived in Central Texas.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a hot, dry week with temperatures in the mid- to upper ’90s.
The area is not expected to see any rain, according to the weather service.
A high-pressure system will be coming in, and that will be giving the area some hot and dry weather all week, according to NWS.
“Our main concern is the heat index.” said Patricia Sanchez from the NWS. “It is going to be in the triple digits pretty much all week with it hitting 104 or 105 on Tuesday and Wednesday.”
