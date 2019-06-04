Hungry for chicken

Residents of the growing South Temple area will soon have a new, larger Chick-fil-A among their dining options.
A new facility is currently under construction at 3303 S. 31st St. When it opens in September, it will replace the drive-through only location across the street.
Franchise owner Steve Joy said the current, smaller facility at 3306 S. 31st St. is getting old, and the new building will feature a much more efficient kitchen.
“The double drive-through is 25 years old,” he said. “It just takes more and more upkeep. … We’ll be able to serve people a lot faster.”
The new building also will be larger, and will no longer be drive-through only.
“It’s a full-service restaurant,” Joy said.
The facility will have both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as two drive-through lanes, and 87 parking spaces to accommodate the indoor dining room customers.
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said that the need for a new facility shows how popular Chick-fil-A is.
“It definitely shows the community’s support,” Henry said. “It’s nothing but positive for Temple.”
Henry said Temple’s Chick-fil-A locations have a good relationship with their local customer base.
“Steve and his team have always done a fantastic job in their outreach to the community,” he said.
South Temple has begun to grow more in recent years, with a number of new restaurants opening up on South 31st Street.
A few new residential developments also have opened in recent years, and several more have gained approval from the city to begin building soon.
Henry said he expects more changes like the new Chick-fil-A in the South 31st Street neighborhood soon.
“I think it’s just the beginning of the other (larger businesses) that you’re going to see … because of the growth happening on the south side,” Henry said.
