ROGERS — The two people who died Sunday night in a head-on collision near Rogers were identified Tuesday.
Misty Byram, 39, of Rogers, was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Jerome James Smith, 57, of Copperas Cove, died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple just before 1 a.m. Monday, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Rogers.
One person survived the collision and was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Coleman said.
Rogers Fire Chief Ernest Stroud and the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department, Rogers Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Temple EMS responded to the accident at about 10 p.m., Stroud said.
The crash was on U.S. Highway 190 east of Rogers and was just before the Bell County line near Rogers Cemetery Road, Coleman said. The call went out at 9:52 p.m.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, according to Coleman. The individuals died from blunt force injuries. No autopsies were ordered.
No information on how the crash occurred was available Tuesday from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dave Roberts because he and all other DPS public information officers are in a conference this week. No information was provided by the Waco DPS Communications office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.