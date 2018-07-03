Independence Day is here and festivities are slated to happen throughout Central Texas.
FORT HOOD
The Independence Day Celebration will be from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Fort Hood Stadium. The event will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, family fun and fireworks. Gates will open at 4 p.m. There will be children’s activities, performances by artists such as Phillip Phillips. There are also H-E-B cart races, working dog demos and patriotic salutes. The event will culminate with a fireworks display from 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek Gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
A priority parking area will be open to all DoD card holders as well as a general public parking area open to all. Both parking sites will be at the stadium and will be first come, first served.
For more information, visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/independence-day-celebration/2350914/28584.
KILLEEN
Veterans of Foreigns Wars Post 9192, 301 Wolf Street, Killeen, will host an Independence Day barbecue beginning at 2 p.m. July 4. Members, family and friends are invited and advised to bring a side dish or dessert. For more information, call 254-432-4789.
Central Texas College will not be hosting an event for the Fourth of July this year due to the closure of the planetarium for renovations, but the public is invited to watch the Fort Hood fireworks display from the campus grounds.
Copperas Cove
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 and Auxiliary will host an annual bell ringing, beginning with a ceremony at 10 a.m. July 4 at 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove. There will be brisket and chicken served at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact VFW Post 8577 Jr. Vice Commander Lisa Hunter at 512-277-0034.
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church will host their third Annual Picnic on the Grounds event from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at 305 East Robertson Ave. There will be food, games, a bounce house and a chili cook-off. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact 254-368-2530.
BELTON
The Rodeo Belton Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade, featuring floats, bands, decorated bicycles, classic cars and rodeo riders, will travel down Main Street to Central Avenue, then onto Birdwell Street and Second Street.
The 94th Annual PRCA Rodeo Fourth of July Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at Yettie Polk Park on South Davis Street in Belton. The event will offer live music, shopping, food and children’s entertainment.
A Rodeo Round-Up and Fireworks free concert, featuring a performance by Cory Morrow, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 4 at Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbecue, 702 East Central Avenue, Belton. Fireworks will follow the concert.
TEMPLE
The Fourth of July All American Family Fun Fest will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 4 at Miller Park, 1919 North First Street, Temple. The free event will feature live music by bands such as the West Travis Band, craft and food vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.temple.tx.us/199/Fourth-of-July-Fun-Fest
LAMPASAS
Lampasas Radio Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 4 at 505 N. Key Ave., Lampasas. The event is $5 per person and $4 per person with the Spring Ho badge. The celebration will feature music by artist Jason Roberts and other local musicians beginning at 7 p.m.
SALADO
The Salado Historical Society will hold its annual free “potluck picnic” in the Salado High School auditorium, 1880 Williams Drive, Salado, beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 4, according to Hulda Horton.
Gary Gosney, veteran and Temple veterinarian, will be the key-note speaker and the Salado Community Chorus will provide patriotic music.
Fried chicken, drinks, and paper goods will be provided by the historical society. Guests are invited to bring side dishes and/or desserts to share.
For information call Sandi Wicker at 254-760-9655.
Safety information
The Bell County Public Health District issued the following information on Fourth of July safety.
Firework Safety
1. Be sure that there are no bans on fireworks in your area before buying or using them. Fireworks are banned in city limits of Killeen-area cities.
2. Make sure that adults are watching all activities and never allow children to light or play
with fireworks, including sparklers, too. They can reach very high temperatures and
cause severe burns.
3. Make sure you know and follow all safety precautions if lighting fireworks.
For more information on firework safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks.
Food and Cooking Safety
1. Use the grill in an open area away from your home. Do not place the grill under any
overhangs or trees that might catch fire.
2. Clean your grill before using it; this includes the grease collection tray.
3. Keep kids and pets away from the grill while cooking.
4. Wash your hands. This is one of the most important things to avoid foodborne illness. The
most important times to wash those hands are:
Before, during, and after preparing food
Before eating food
Before and after caring for someone who is sick
Before and after treating a cut or wound
After using the toilet
After changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet
After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
After touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste
After handling pet food or pet treats
After touching garbage
5. Use a food thermometer to ensure food is cooked thoroughly.
Beef, pork, lamb and veal should reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit with three minutes of rest.
Ground beef should reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit
Poultry should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit
Ensure that any leftovers are refrigerated within two hours of cooking.
HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Residents should be aware of several city office closures in the area and changes to waste disposal schedules in light of the holiday.
KILLEEN
City offices will be closed July 4 but emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption.
Killeen Independent School District will be closed June 29 through July 8.
Copperas Cove
All city facilities will be closed July 4, including the solid waste transfer station. Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of July 4. Areas 3 and 4 trash collection will be July 3, areas 5 and 6 will be July 5 and areas 7 and 8 will be July 6.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights City Hall will be closed July 4 but resume normal business hours on July 5.
Trash services will run one day late after the holiday through July 7.
BELTON
All city offices will be closed July 4. Waste disposal will not be disrupted.
LAMPASAS
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed July 4. Waste pickup that is typically on Wednesdays will take place the following day.
