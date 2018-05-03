The Killeen city auditor has recommended the Killeen Civic and Conference Center seek new bids for a mixed beverage vendor after finding losses he said were beyond the industry norm.
Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady has completed his independent examination of mixed beverage operations at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and published his findings for public review, according to a news release.
The audit focused on the contracted mixed beverage operations at the center during the 2017 fiscal year — Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017. The center has offered mixed beverage service since opening in 2002.
A management services agreement between the center and Jester’s, a bar management company, establishes that Jester’s is responsible for bartending, bar management services and inventory maintenance in exchange for 40 percent of gross receipts.
The conference center has contracted Jester’s services since 2005. The current management services agreement term is February 2016 to March 2019.
Grady found discrepancies in monthly inventory reports submitted by bar management that are cause for concern, according to the release.
While the total amount of inventory loss in question amounts to about $3,000 for the year, it equates to about $15,000 or 8 percent of sales value, which is a higher than industry average loss.
Some level of loss must be expected in bar service, according to the release, and it can occur in a number of ways. Common causes are spillage, overpouring, undercharging and theft of inventory. The auditor believes that the loss incurred at the conference center is most likely a combination of causes.
The audit recommends the center should seek new bidders for the mixed beverage operation and negotiate new terms that adjust management fees and responsibilities and provide for penalties when terms of the agreement are not upheld.
Alternately, it recommends the center consider moving the outsourced operation, in-house to provide more internal control and accountability.
Grady’s report noted a number of improvements new conference center management has already put in place to deter loss. A new point-of-sale system was installed in December 2016 to modernize sales operations. It allows for credit card payments in addition to cash and produces itemized sales reports.
Security cameras were installed in February 2017 to monitor areas where inventory is stored. Lidded bar coolers replaced the former open tubs providing for better inventory control.
“Any loss of city property should be explored and corrected,” Grady said. “I am encouraged by the staff’s eagerness to take corrective and preventative action, and I fully expect future audits of beverage operations to reveal significant improvement in inventory control.”
The entire Killeen Civic and Conference Center Mixed Beverage Operation Audit is available at killeentexas.gov/auditor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.