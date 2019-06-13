Juneteenth remembrance held at historic cemetery

Residents gathered Wednesday at a small cemetery off North 14th Street, filling three rows of chairs lined up among the graves of unknown souls.
The gathering was the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association’s Seven Star Cemetery observance to recognize and honor those who are buried there.
This was the first of the three events the association holds each year in celebration and remembrance of the Juneteenth holiday. The holiday is held as a marker of the day on June 19, 1865, where word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas.
“It is our way of celebrating our freedom as slaves, and letting everyone know that we are free,” said Larry Sams, secretary of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association. “It is just important, as an African-American community, to come together and celebrate our freedom.”
The gathering focused on honoring the dead laid to rest in the cemetery, which has long been thought to be an old slave cemetery.
One of the main points addressed during the observance was remembering those who were buried here, despite many of the grave markers being lost. Of the roughly 480 graves in the cemetery, only 87 graves have been identified by the association working together with Bell County and the historical commission.
Many of the dead whose identities were found had wide-ranging backgrounds. They were former slaves and members of the military.
“It is important that we continue to recognize the heritage of African-Americans, the ones who are living and the ones who have passed on,” Bennie Walsh, president of Temple’s NAACP chapter, said. “That is why we continue with this ceremony every year, so we make sure people don’t forget. Some of the people who are laying here were veterans and famous people who helped bring Temple to where it is now, so it is constantly important that we recognize that.”
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales also spoke in honor of those buried there.
The association plans to hold both a parade and a festival celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue M and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, while the festival will start at 11 a.m. in Ferguson Park.
