Two middle school principals were promoted Wednesday to lead Killeen Independent School District high schools, district officials announced in a news release.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft appointed Micah Wells as principal of Shoemaker High School and Kara Linette Trevino as principal of Killeen High School.
Wells had served as principal of Rancier Middle School since 2015 and Trevino was the principal at Patterson Middle School since 2014.
“Mr. Wells and Ms. Trevino are proven secondary school leaders with great records of success at the Killeen Independent School District,” Craft said. “They will continue their outstanding careers now as they lead high school students toward graduation and future success.”
Prior to 2015, Wells served as assistant principal of Rancier Middle School starting in 2013 and was co-director of summer school at Manor and Eastern Hills middle schools in 2014.
He was the head baseball coach at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for nine years starting in 2001 before moving to teach at Rancier for three years.
Wells began his career in education in 1999 as a seventh-grade teacher and coach at Fairway Middle School.
Trevino previously served as assistant principal of Patterson Middle School for five years starting in 2009.
She began her career at Killeen High School in 2005 as an instructional specialist before serving as an AVID specialist from 2004 to 2006.
Trevino taught and coached the Kangaroos from 2001 until 2006.
