A 37-year-old Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of firing a gun at a vehicle parked near his home.
Michael Antajuan Partlow was given a $100,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke after being charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm at a building or vehicle.
The arrest affidavit indicated that Killeen Police Department officers were called to the 3400 block of Atkinson Drive about 8:30 a.m. Monday after a report of gunshots. According to the affidavit, officers met with Partlow, who told them that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend had fired at him and his home.
Multiple neighbors interviewed by police said it was Partlow that fired shots at a blue SUV that was parked in a Killeen ISD lot. The shots were reported directly behind Killeen High School. According to the affidavit, the SUV drove away from the area after the shots were fired.
The affidavit indicated that no shell casings were found at the scene. A search warrant was executed at Partlow’s home, and officers found a revolver with four shell casings and one live round. After finding the gun, officers requested a warrant for Partlow’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.