A Killeen man was arrested Wednesday after police were told he had threatened someone with a handgun during an argument.
Ortavius Victor Jones, 31, was arraigned Thursday by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
An arrest affidavit showed that Killeen Police Department officers were called to the 5600 block of Graphite Drive on May 2. A man and a woman told officers that Jones had come to the home earlier that day and had gotten into an argument with the man. According to the affidavit, Jones pulled out a handgun during the argument and pointed it at the man, who feared for his life.
Officers took Jones into custody Wednesday afternoon after executing a warrant for his arrest. He was still being held at the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon.
