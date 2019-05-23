A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted home burglary after police said he and one other suspect tried to illegally enter a home.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Elms Road on May 21 after receiving a report of a resident seeing a male wearing a ski mask outside through a back window.
According to police reports, the woman was at her home when she heard knocking at her front door.
“About five minutes later, she heard banging and scratching at her back window. She looked outside and looked a male wearing a black ski mask in the eye. She had also noticed a suspicious looking male in a chair across the road in a grey jacket,” the report stated.
When authorities arrived, they located the seated male.
After a short pursuit, officers detained the two males, one being later identified as Luis Vicente, 17.
Upon a consented search, a black mask and knife were found.
When interviewed, Vicente told authorities he used “a tool to remove a screen from a window to force open it,” the report said.
Vicente was charged with attempted burglary of a habitation, and his bond was set at $50,000.
As of Thursday afternoon, jail officials confirmed Vicente was not in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.