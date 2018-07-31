Killeen police arrested a man Sunday on charges of assault with bodily injury and retaliation.
Printel Amanta Locke, 18, was taken into custody after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Wales Drive.
Officers found a family member of the suspect outside, saying that Locke had assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit.
Locke was placed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle to be taken to Killeen City Jail.
During transport, the suspect verbally threatened an officer, hit the partition between the front and back seats and spit through the open side of the partition, according to police.
He is being charged with retaliation, according to the arrest affidavit.
Locke was given a $30,000 bond and was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Wendy Muckelvancy, 37, on a charge possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Muckelvancy was given a $40,000 bond and was not listed in Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
news@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.