A Killeen mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 6-year-old son died after drowning on Memorial Day.
Katie Marie Rhea, 27, was charged with “abandoned endangerment of a child with imminent danger of death or bodily injury” after her son, Jonathan DeWitt Young, drowned in a swimming pool at a Killeen apartment complex. Rhea was still in Bell County Jail on Tuesday on a $200,000 bond after being arraigned Friday.
Police were called to a Bridgewater Apartment Complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to a child drowning on May 27, according to an affidavit. When police arrived they saw a child that was unresponsive laying on the concrete with a bystander conducting CPR. The officers checked for a pulse and could not find one. It also seemed as if the child was not breathing, according to an affidavit.
The Killeen Fire Department arrived and took over trying to save the child and transported the child to AdventHealth in Killeen. The child was later transferred to McLane’s Children’s Scott & White Hospital where he died on May 31, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police they were swimming in the deep end of the pool when they saw something in the water. Witnesses were able to pull the child out of the water, according to an affidavit.
Another witness told police they saw the boy’s mother, Rhea, leave the pool area and did not see her return until the child was pulled out of the water. The witness told police the mother was sitting at the entrance of her apartment and did not come back to the pool until she was told it was her child, according to the affidavit.
Rhea told police that she left her children unattended to go to her apartment, and that neither her or her son could swim and he was not wearing any flotation device of any kind, according to the affidavit. Rhea also told police she was drinking that day. Witnesses told police she was sitting by the door of her apartment, looking at her phone and drinking alcohol while her kids were at the pool, according to the affidavit.
