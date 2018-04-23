An elderly Killeen man accused of killing his neighbor last summer is heading to trial July 30 in the 264th Judicial District Court in Bell County, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
Santiago Vasquez was 84 at the time he allegedly shot his neighbor, John Wesley Seth Jr., 80, in the 2800 block of Fishpond Lane in Killeen on May 30.
Vasquez’s trial initially was scheduled to start Monday but was rescheduled, according to the Bell County District Court’s office.
Vasquez was indicted by a Bell County Grand Jury on June 21, 2017, and initially had a $1 million bond that a district court judge reduced to $150,000. He has been out of jail on bond since Aug. 1, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Terry Clark is prosecuting the case and Paul Harrell from Lampasas is Vasquez’s defense attorney.
On May 30, Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call at 3:13 p.m. in the Fishpond Lane neighborhood.
Officers found Seth lying in the road with gunshot wounds, according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez last year.
A witness told investigators Vasquez assaulted Seth with his cane, knocking Seth down twice. When Seth tried to stand up, Vasquez shot him three times, according to the affidavit. Seth died at the scene.
It is not known what led to the argument between the two men.
The two men were next door neighbors with a 4-foot fence separating their front yards.
Seth’s stepson Michael Coleman said Vasquez harassed Seth numerous times during the 12 years his father lived in that home.
Police had been dispatched to Vasquez’s house at least a dozen times over the past 12 years, Coleman said.
