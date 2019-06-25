The Killeen Police Department currently has positions available, according to the KPD Facebook page.
“We are looking for qualified individuals that are highly motivated, honest and ready to serve their community,” according to a post on their Facebook page.
Visit http://www.killeentexas.gov/168/Open-Positions for more information and to submit your application. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 4, 2019, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.