Call it a love story — a classic, 1950s-era, retro love story.
Cassandra Greer grew up in a military family, naturally drawn to reading and writing and always ready to spend time with her soldier dad watching movies and shooting her own videos using her dolls as actors.
Now she’s a high school senior and the director of a short movie chosen to compete this month at the South By Southwest Conference and Festival in Austin, widely known as SXSW.
The talented, driven student has found her way into a deep and growing love of filmmaking, the sort of challenging, rewarding love she presents in her movie, “A Pinch of Love,” among just 18 chosen for the exclusive film festival’s high school division.
Good natured and adventurous by temperament, Greer found herself moving a lot with her military family and mostly OK with the continual changes.
Always a diligent student, she recognized early an affinity for technology and considered pursuing a STEM emphasis. An eighth-grade interest survey pointed her to graphic design.
The young student thought about all the time she spent as a child making videos and watching the classics with her dad and realized her true interest was always right in front of her.
Greer arrived in the Killeen area as a high school junior, where she is now in her second year taking Advanced Placement courses at Harker Heights High School and audio-visual classes at the Career Center.
About this time a year ago, she began searching for a local film company to give her some additional guidance. She discovered Temple-based Solar Flight Productions and founder Garrett Ray, who took her on as an intern.
Last fall, the ambitious student wanted to experience the entire movie-making process and so Ray gave her a simple prompt, “two people washing the dishes.” She ran with it, wrote a script, scheduled a casting call, directed a day-and-a-half of shooting and spent three months editing video.
Last November, she finished “A Pinch of Love” and figured she had a great college submission piece for applying to film schools.
Then, she found out SXSW has a high school division. On the edge of the deadline, she entered her piece and was soon shocked to find out it was accepted into the exclusive festival screening slate.
The curious can check out “A Pinch of Love” on You Tube. The festival screenings are set for 4:15 p.m. March 9 at the Rollins Theatre at The Long Center and 2:15 p.m. at Alamo Lamar.
“I’m over the moon,” she said recently, discussing her selection into the Austin festival. Before receiving entry as a movie maker, she considered making the high-dollar investment to the event as a fan.
“Now, I can meet directors, get advice and see the films. I hope I can meet some celebrities. I will make the most of it.”
Reflecting on her childhood love of movies, rooted in her relationship with her soldier father, Greer explained the soothing predictability of film. “I always loved watching movies with my dad and that blossomed into love for film. We moved a lot, but film doesn’t change.”
From “Princess Bride” to Gene Kelly classics and “LaLa Land,” the high school senior has grown up on romantic drama and musicals and that is evident in her first major work, “A Pinch of Love.”
She shot the film at her grandmother’s house, which provides a 1950s feel with old-style oven knobs, vinyl record turntable and grandfather clock. The story centers on a traditional, young couple navigating the natural tensions of marriage.
“A young couple has become distant,” Greer explained. “They have let life get in the way of their relationship, but their love is still there. I like the idea of love. It’s a defining factor in film.”
The characters make up a traditional nuclear family with hard-working husband Jack providing for the couple and stay-at-home wife Amy cooking and cleaning.
They argue, separate and re-connect, contrasting the sappy love of a consumer culture and a substantive love that requires long-term, personal investment.
“It was my first directing experience,” she said, “and it helped me fall in love with it. It’s rewarding to see my vision come to life.”
Todd Martin is an employee of the KISD communications department and writes about students, teachers and school events.
