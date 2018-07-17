Killeen-area residents can anticipate the summer scorch to continue well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are expecting highs above 100 at least through next Wednesday,” said Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva with the service. “By this weekend, we’ll be seeing highs of 104.”
The high is expected to reach up to 103 degrees today, according to the NWS.
Tuesday’s high at Skylark Field was also 103.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s, mostly overnight, and south winds will be between five and 10 miles per hour, offering little to no cooling, Villanueva said.
She also said the Saharan dust in the atmosphere will remain at a moderate level as more will be entering the area on Thursday.
“We are not expecting any rain chances for the foreseeable future,” Villanueva said. “Just very hot weather.”
The heat may have some residents seeking refuge indoors, but for outdoor workers like Juan Gomez, the weather is nothing new.
“I’m so used to the heat,” Gomez said. “We make sure we keep drinking water and if it’s too hot, we take a break.”
Gomez, owner of JMG Construction in Killeen, said that his crew has not suffered any heat stroke issues thus far.
“I always tell them if you start feeling bad, get in the shade,” Gomez said.
Gomez’s advice is in line with heat safety tips given by the NWS, which include seeking shaded areas and drinking plenty of water.
“Also don’t forget about children, pets, or elderly in parked vehicles,” Villanueva said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when temperatures outside range from 80 degrees to 100 degrees, the temperature inside a car parked in direct sunlight can quickly climb to 130 to 172 degrees.
The number of recent calls received by the Killeen Police Department related to animals and people being left in unattended vehicles was not available as of press time, but KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers immediately go to the call and figure out what’s going on.
“It’s on a case by case basis. Once they get there, they look at what the situation is including the weather,” Miramontez said.
She said if residents see anything of that nature, to call 911 immediately.
“We also ask the community to look inside their car before they lock it,” Miramontez said.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, visit www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
