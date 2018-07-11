The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees approved contracts for several construction and renovation projects at its meeting Tuesday.
The projects are being financed as part of the $426 million bond approved by voters in May and include a new $171 million high school, the sixth built within the district, as well as a $75 million renovation of Killeen High School.
The board approved contracts for those projects with PBK Architects Inc. for fees of $8,024,000 and $3,540,000, respectively.
“Due to the volume of the projects we are bringing to PBK, the fees are lower than what you might typically see,” said Adam Rich, executive director of facilities services.
Rich said the renovations of Killeen High School will be done in phases that will maintain the safety and security of students.
consolidation of schools
The board also approved contracts with Huckabee & Associates Inc. for several projects, including the consolidation of area elementary schools, district safety and security upgrades and accessibility renovations.
Huckabee’s proposed fees are $2,017,800 for the consolidation of Pershing Park/Sugar Loaf/Bellaire elementary schools, which is budgeted to cost $51 million, and $2,430,800 for the consolidation of East Ward/West Ward elementary schools, which is budgeted to cost $44 million.
The varying cost of the elementary consolidation projects is due to the completion dates and slightly different scopes for each project, Rich said.
Upgrades
Huckabee is also asking fees of $252,000 for $4.25 million worth of district security upgrades and $658,000 for $14.75 million district accessibility renovations.
Board member JoAnn Purser asked if the accessibility renovations were based on a snapshot of what will make the district ADA compliant in the future.
“ADA compliance is always evolving,” Rich said.
Huckabee was also selected as the architect for the Fairway facility renovation project.
The target date for completion of that project will be in May 2019 and the renovated facility will accommodate East Ward and West Ward students in grades three through five from fall 2019 through summer 2021, during the consolidation process of those schools.
“The renovation and the temporary occupancy of Fairway is the best way to go,” Superintendent John Craft said.
The board also moved to commission Huckabee for construction of Elementary School No. 26, a new 1,050 student campus slated for completion in June 2020.
Other business
Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley presented an update on budget planning for fiscal year 2019, with the intent of having the final budget completed by Aug. 28 to be adopted Sept. 1.
“We were running our personnel snapshot and that’s the piece we were waiting for,” Bradley said.
The district should have a final staffing snapshot and student numbers by mid-July, according to the agenda item information sheet, after the final day of teacher resignations, which falls on Thursday.
After continued deliberation, the board decided to procure the Gibson Budgeting Module to use alongside its current software, Forecast5, in budgeting decisions and analysis.
“We can data mine, but we don’t have a readily accessible software. We can run comparable analysis using Forecast5,” Craft said of Forecast5 versus the Gibson module.
“What it doesn’t do is get down to the granular level that this software does. This packages it up.”
Gibson, which already provides audits to KISD, will be creating a web-based interface for the board to view budgeting details with user-friendly graphic elements and customization options, alongside data compiled from the last five years.
The board also discussed changing the typical start time for its future workshops and ultimately decided to keep 6 p.m. as the time.
