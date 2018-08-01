Campuses across Killeen Independent School District began open enrollment on Wednesday.
The registration process for students new to the KISD begins online at https://www.killeenisd.org/frontPageV3/onlineregistration.cfm. and is completed in-person at home campuses during open enrollment, which concludes Thursday.
Parents are asked to provide required documentation, including transcripts, proof of residency and immunization records, to finalize enrollment.
Students attending open enrollment also have the opportunity to meet with guidance counselors to discuss schedules and interest in after school activities.
Open enrollment will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday throughout the district.
If unable to attend open enrollment, parents will need to contact individual campuses after Aug. 6 to complete the registration process.
