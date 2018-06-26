The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider the purchase of a special budgeting tool at a workshop Thursday morning.
Gibson Consulting Group, Inc. will provide a demonstration of its web-based financial module, which was presented to the board at its meeting on June 19.
The company already provides audits to KISD but is proposing in-depth financial analysis, including multiple levels of expenditure, staffing data and metrics, using the module.
The information would further support the board’s evaluation and adoption of the annual operating budget, beginning with the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and would be a part of its audit process.
Of the $200,000 the board has budgeted for future audits, the Gibson module is projected to cost a total of $31,190 in the first year, followed by $7,840 for annual maintenance, $8,000 for the budget analysis by Gibson and $100 for the dashboard hosting fee per subsequent year.
