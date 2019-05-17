The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees decided this week to use a familiar name for a new middle school that will open in Harker Heights next year.
The board discussed the name of Middle School 14 during an executive session late Tuesday night. When the trustees returned to open session, they voted unanimously to name the campus Nolan Middle School.
The name is currently in use at 605 Jasper Road in Killeen. The Killeen school district plans to build a new elementary school on the athletic fields of the current Nolan campus. The new building will consolidate the student bodies of Clifton Park and Bellaire Elementary schools.
Nolan Middle will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The new middle school, which is being built on Warriors Path near Pontotoc Trace in Harker Heights, will open in the fall of 2020. The will be followed by the opening of the consolidated elementary schools in the fall of 2021.
The Nolan Middle School name has been in use since 1961, when the middle school originally opened in Killeen. KISD spokesperson Terry Abbott said the name is believed to have been taken from Nolan Creek, which runs through Killeen.
The new middle school is being built at a cost of $54 million. Abbott said last November that the school was designed to address overcrowding in the district and will help KISD get rid of trailer classrooms in use at older schools.
The school district plans to rezone attendance boundaries at all of its middle schools when the new Nolan Middle School opens in the fall of 2020.
