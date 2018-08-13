The Killeen school board is slated to discuss the resignation of Carlyle Walton at its meeting Tuesday.
The board will consider possible courses of action to fill the vacancy of Walton’s position, including potentially holding a special election in November or appointing an interim officer to serve until the next scheduled election in May.
The board will also be discussing the upcoming release of campus and district scores from the Texas Education Agency as part of the state’s 2018 accountability system.
“The scores don’t come out until later this week,” said Terry Abbott, chief communications officer, “But we have a pretty good idea of what is expected.”
The TEA will publicly release scores Aug. 15 and districts will receive an A through F grade while campuses will be rated on whether they met standards or require improvement.
The ratings will be based on student achievement, school progress and “closing the gaps,” a complex domain based on four components weighted according to the district or campus type.
Killeen Independent School District financial officers will propose fiscal year 2019 budgets for the general, school nutrition and debt service funds for consideration at the meeting Tuesday.
The proposed budgets assume the board will propose a total tax rate of $1.26, consisting of $1.04 for maintenance/operations and $0.22 for debt service, according to an agenda sheet.
“It won’t be a lengthy discussion about the budget,” Abbott said.
The board of trustees is set to officially adopt the budget at a public hearing Aug. 28 to be implemented Sept. 1.
The school board will also consider several contract proposals and East/West Ward Elementary Schools consolidation options at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.