Killeen school district officials will propose a $391 million general fund budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year that is an increase $8.1 million over last year’s budget, officials said.
When it meets Tuesday, the board for the Killeen Independent School District is expected to call a public hearing on the budget for Aug. 28 and vote on the final approval of the budget after that hearing, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
The proposed budget assumes the board will propose a total tax rate of $1.26 per $100 taxable value, consisting of $1.04 for maintenance/operations and 22 cents for debt service, according to a document attached to the KISD agenda on its website. That is 15 cents higher than last year’s tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of property value.
The budget includes a 2 percent pay raise for teachers and all other employees and lower health insurance premiums, Abbott said. The proposed budget would increase KISD’s starting teacher salary from $46,500 to $47,000 and provide teachers $100 each for classroom supplies, and a $50 warehouse certificate for new teachers.
The board will vote on a proposed health insurance plan for employees at the board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Abbott said the Killeen ISD administration negotiated a plan with Baylor Scott and White that is 9 percent under last year’s cost for employees and includes one month waiver of premiums.
DISTRICT SCORES
The board will also be discussing the upcoming release of campus and district scores from the Texas Education Agency as part of the state’s 2018 accountability system.
“It is expected that all 49 Killeen ISD schools will earn a rating of Met Standard, and the district will receive a letter grade of “C,” Abbott said in a news release Monday afternoon.
“The scores don’t come out until later this week, but we have a pretty good idea of what is expected,” he said in the release.
The TEA will publicly release scores Wednesday and districts will receive an A through F grade while campuses will be rated on whether they met standards or require improvement.
The ratings will be based on student achievement, school progress and “closing the gaps,” a complex domain based on four components weighted according to the district or campus type.
NEW BOARD MEMBER
The Killeen school board also is slated to discuss the resignation of trustee Carlyle Walton at its meeting Tuesday.
The board will consider possible courses of action to fill the vacancy of Walton’s position, including potentially holding a special election in November or appointing an interim officer to serve until the next scheduled election in May.
In other business at the meeting, the school board will consider several contract proposals and East/West Ward Elementary schools consolidation options at the meeting.
