The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help on an investigation involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night.
According to a Monday afternoon press release, officers responded to the 1600 block of Becker Drive at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
Officers located a white male lying in the roadway. He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with life threatening injuries.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was traveling northbound on Becker Drive with his bicycle and trailer. An unknown SUV, dark in color, also traveling northbound on Becker Drive, struck the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle fled the scene,” said the department’s spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez in the press release. “The Killeen police department traffic unit continues to investigate this hit and run Crash and information will be released as it becomes available.”
Police are currently looking for the suspect vehicle involved in the crash and is asking anyone who may have information about the suspect vehicle involved in this Hit and Run crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), bellcountycrimestoppers.com or by an anonymous tip by downloading the P3tips app for IOS and Android.
All information is confidential and any tip that leads to the arrest of the person responsible could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.