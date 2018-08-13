The wet weather won’t stick around for much longer, according to the National Weather Service.
“We still continue to have some low rain chances today,” Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said. “But the system that brought us all that rainfall will be slowly moving away tonight.”
Thunderstorms drenched Fort Hood with 1.09 inches of rain Sunday with the heaviest rainfall recorded in the afternoon to evening, Villanueva said.
From 2 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Killeen police had 14 calls for service regarding traffic accidents, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. The previous Sunday, when it was not raining, the department had eight calls, she said.
Villanueva said today’s rainfall may be the last in the Killeen area for this week’s forecast.
“It will stay relatively dry through the rest of the work week,” Villanueva said. “Into the weekend, still staying pretty dry with most the rain chances being in the north along the Texas-Oklahoma border.”
The high temperature today is forecasted to be 90 degrees and conditions will continue to warm up throughout the week, with temperatures reaching 95 to 97 degrees by Friday, Villanueva said.
Low temperatures will stay around the mid-70s.
