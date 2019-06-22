About this series:
In the first part of our ongoing series, we looked at the ongoing quest to bring more industry and business to the Killeen area. Talking to local economic development heads, we found that this area faces challenges due to proximity to Austin and competition from similarly sized communities around the U.S. that are also trying to lure those companies.
In the second part of the series, we explored the “skills gap” — the idea that there are well-paying jobs going unfilled in this area because not enough people have the skills to fill them.
In this installment, we’ll look at the education portion of the jobs equation, talking with officials at local colleges about their efforts to connect willing workers with companies that need them.
In our next installment, we’ll continue our look at education element, looking at programs that local school districts are using to connect students with careers right out of high school.
Some 5,600 people in the metro area are unemployed, yet 11,700 jobs were posted online in the past few months.
Charley Ayres of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas provided those numbers he called “the skills gap” — open jobs waiting to be filled in this area due to a lack of trained residents. The jobs in health care, transportation, education, computers have the potential to pay high wages to someone with education and experience.
For older workers who may need or want to switch careers, is changing course a viable option given the time needed to get trained and the expense involved?
Officials at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas say that it is.
CTC
“We do get contacted by employers daily who are looking for skilled applicants,” said Keisha Holman, Career Center director at Central Texas College.
CTC is often a first stop for those taking their first steps on the path to a career or exploring starting a new one.
Holman has daily contact with students who run the gamut from high school graduates seeking answers about their future to older people who are already in the workforce but are thinking about a change of career.
Holman said the first priority of the Career Center’s staff is to listen and counsel those who have questions and need advice.
“We often have students who are interested in possibly changing career paths or they’re still not 100% sure what path they want to take, so they’re just kind of floundering,” Holman said.
Students are encouraged to take a career assessment offered through myplan.com. As a result, Career Center counselors can get a better idea of what careers might fit a student’s interests, values and personality.
An overview of the assessment tests is available on the CTC website at https://www.ctcd.edu/students/current-ctc-students/career-center/career-assessment/. By registering for an account, current and potential students can take all four parts of the assessment, which takes a bit more than an hour to complete.
But even after taking the assessment, choosing a career path can be tricky, especially if students want to work in a field that would require them to move.
“They may have clear ideas of what they want to do, but they don’t want to relocate to do (it),” Holman said. “They want to stay here in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, but there may not be a market for that type of career. If they want to stay in this area, (we have to determine) what career path (they) can pursue that’s going to be fulfilling.”
Narrowing the list of potential careers is a necessity, given CTC’s wide variety of certificate and degree programs.
“Whatever it is a student might be looking for, chances are they’re going to get the hands-on training here,” said Bruce Vasbinder, CTC’s head of community relations and marketing. “Everything from blue collar to white collar.”
Vasbinder said that whether a student studies business, nursing, agriculture or aviation, CTC works hard to make sure that he or she gets a combination of classroom work and real-world experience that makes them job ready as soon as they graduate.
As part of the hands-on curriculum offered by CTC, some students work directly with employers as interns, getting college credit and valuable experience. Sometimes an internship also serves as an audition of sorts, with the employer offering the student a job after graduation.
Additionally, students don’t have to wait until the end of their studies to start seeing what jobs are available to them. The Career Center maintains an online portal where they can look through opportunities offered by employers. Moreover, those employers can also look through resumes put online by students and contact them directly.
Vasbinder said the Career Center offers valuable help once students are ready to re-enter the job market, such as resume writing techniques and tips and interviewing skills workshops.
CTC accommodates those who still need to work full-time while trying to further their education, through evening and weekend college classes. The college also offers a variety of online certificate programs in business, computing, hospitality and other areas.
A complete list of CTC degree and certificate programs is available online at https://www.ctcd.edu/academics/programs-of-study/.
Students seeking to change careers can work with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas to get grants that can then be used at CTC.
“Students who are doing our nursing program, for example, are able to use those funds to assist them to go back to school and get their nursing degree,” Holman said.
The college is also applying for other grants to be used to help put students on a career path.
“We actually just applied for a grant administered by (Workforce Solutions) that’s issued through the governor’s office called the Texas Talent Connection Grant. They are looking for innovative ways to ... address the skills gap.“
Holman said it is extremely satisfying to help those who come to the Career Center get the answers they need and to watch them progress toward their goals.
“A lot of people don’t know what they want to do when they grow up,” Holman said. “Even at age 30, they’re still trying to figure out a path. I take great pleasure in trying to help students figure that stuff out.”
TAMU-CT
When he took the helm as TAMU-CT’s inaugural president in 2010, Marc Nigliazzo took a long look at the needs of this region to help define the university’s mission.
“One of the things that was glaringly obvious there in most categories was (that) we were above state average,” Nigliazzo said. “But two areas in which we were ... over 30% behind the state average was those with baccalaureate degrees and those with master’s degrees.”
Nigliazzo had never looked closely at those statistics before, and had assumed the numbers would be higher because of the number of companies in this area that require degrees for their employees.
That cemented his commitment to the university’s mission as an upper-level institution. The university’s website defines that mission as being fully aligned with regional community colleges and offering quality bachelor’s and master’s degrees with an emphasis on access and affordability.
In other words, those who start at a college like CTC or Temple College can come to the university and earn a four-year degree, and do so more affordably than they if they went to another four-year college.
The average cost of a four-year degree program in Texas is just over $37,000, according to data from the group College for All Texans. By comparison, someone completing a four-year degree by combining two years at Central Texas College and two years at Texas A&M-Central Texas would pay about $18,500. Nigliazzo said that cost wouldn’t change much if a student went to any other two-year college in this region.
“That’s the beauty of the upper-level university,” Nigliazzo said. “Number one, we’re not competing with Central Texas College or Temple College. We’re not duplicating what they do at the freshman or sophomore year. We’re working with them on pathways for those students. But it is dramatically lowering the cost for the students.
“It is much more accessible, much more affordable and we can bring so many more of those students who believe that higher education might not be an option for them.”
Karen Clos is the executive director of communications and advancement at TAMU-CT. She also underscores the university’s mission to be accessible in more than just location.
“It’s always been part of our mission to provide the best caliber of undergraduate and graduate education that we possibly can ... at a price that doesn’t place the possibility of a degree out of consideration.”
Clos said that includes financial aid for students who might not qualify for traditional help.
“If a student is ineligible for traditional aid, such as PELL or federal student loans, financial aid representatives are available to work with students to try and identify alternative resources.”
Nigliazzo said the focus on accessibility and affordability has paid off over the last decade, as the university has awarded over 7,000 degrees. Over 75% of those who graduated were living in the Killeen-Temple area at the time they received their degree.
Heather Wheeler is the director of career and professional development at TAMU-CT. She, like her counterpart at CTC, sees a variety of people coming to her office for advice and guidance.
“Maybe I have some students who have retired, or maybe they’re doing a career shift. But I also have more of a traditional-aged college student using our services.”
Wheeler’s office also encourages students to take a career assessment to help guide their educational choices.
“We offer something called a Strong Interest Inventory Assessment, a series of a little over 200 questions. What it does is it helps people understand their skills and their interests and how they align.
“It tells them ultimately, here are some careers that align with your interests. And then we help to connect them to what is the right major to pursue the career that they want.”
Wheeler said education and health care companies continue to seek out the college’s students for open positions.
“Killeen ISD recruits pretty heavily on our campus. They have a lot of positions that they routinely need to fill.
“I also see that there is a rise in the area for health care in general, and it’s not even just in our area. We have a couple of the hospitals from the Dallas-Fort Worth area (that recruit here) because the schools in that area are not meeting their demands alone.”
That’s underscored by the last graduation survey published by the university. Of those students who graduated in 2017 and responded to the survey, 38% went on to a job in education and education services. 24% were employed in health care and social assistance jobs at the time of the survey. Public administration was the next biggest category of employment at 11%.
What the survey also underscores is that students who graduate with four-year degrees from TAMU-CT tend to make good salaries. Self-reported salary information from 2017 graduates shows the lowest average salary was in the field of finance and insurance, at $39,708. The next lowest average salary was in accommodation and food services, at $50,617. Graduates were averaging over $100,000 a year in the fields of arts, entertainment and recreation; real estate rental and leasing; and wholesale trade.
Wheeler said the career development office does more than just assessing a student’s educational needs.
“We also work heavily to connect students directly to employers, using networking ... and building relationships with people to aid them in their job search.”
In addition to traditional efforts like career fairs, Wheeler’s office encourages students to get out in front of employers, doing informational interviews and accepting internships.
“(We want) to give them that chance to really try on that career and gain that experience to pursue that career.”
And the services are not just for A&M students.
“Once a month, we volunteer with the Fort Hood USO program and do resume reviews for a (few) hours just trying to put our information in the hands of (whoever) needs some of that help and guidance in their job search process,” Wheeler said. “We see it as a service to our community.”
Wheeler said not everyone will succeed if they try to make a career shift or attempt to earn a four-year degree. But those who do share similar characteristics.
“(They have) an ability to articulate to an employer why they (shifted careers) and why that’s going to benefit (the student) and the employer moving forward.
“(They also have) an excitement and a passion for their next step. I think those are the big things that keep you moving forward even when there’s a lot left in front of you ... just staying focused on that end goal.”
In the future, Nigliazzo sees Texas A&M-Central Texas becoming even more of a force in the economic development of the region.
“We’re in discussions right now about the potential for a research park that would be developed on the campus. We’re in discussions and very close to get final approval on a federal grant that will put us in the middle of cybersecurity research.
“I hope that we’ll become more recognized as an economic driver because we are not only educating the workforce, but we may become a significant part of being able to attract those businesses ... into the area.”
In the meantime, Nigliazzo said there is no substitute for the ceremonies he oversees three times a year, when he shakes hands with graduates who have made it through their degree program.
“I’m never tired of them (commencement ceremonies),” Nigliazzo said, “because every one of those hands that I shake, there’s a story there. Many of our students are older, many of our students stopped out along the way ... or at some point believed that higher education simply wasn’t potential for them. They have gone through the process, they’ve been able to get that degree and they’ve been able to become a much more valuable part of the workforce.”
