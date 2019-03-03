The 100-year anniversary of the start of the Korean independence movement was March 1, and to remember that history, the Korean American Association of Killeen held a free celebration at its office Friday evening.
About 100 attendees took part in an event filled with song and food as well as tributes to Korean activists, particularly Yu Gwan-sun.
Yu Gwan-sun, a 16-year-old student, led a series of nonviolent protests of Japanese colonial rule in 1919. An estimated two million people participated in more than 1,500 independence marches as part of her efforts. While the protests did not immediately result in Korea’s independence, it crystallized a sense of national unity and was a catalyst for the resistance.
“She is our hero. She inspired freedom and independence for so many, and that message carries on today.” said Dong Soo Kim, master of ceremonies for the event.
Former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Brockley Moore also spoke of the importance of the Korean community to Killeen.
“The hard work and dedication of the Korean community can be seen all over Killeen, through their community service to their businesses. We are grateful for what all they do,” said Moore.
The event was closed out with a song called “Samil Undong,” led by Stephanie Yuni Kim, principal for Killeen Korean School, and Ja Ok Ku, a member of the Killeen Korean Singers. “Samil” means three-one for March 1, and “Undong” means movement. The song was followed by strong shouts of “long live Korea.”
For veterans of the Korean War, such as Fermin Cantu who served in the U.S. Army as an attachment to the United Nations, events such as this hold special meaning.
“Events like this make me feel honored to see Korean people that stood up and gained their freedom. It also make me feel honored to have served alongside them.” said Cantu.
