Surragates 2.jpg

Laura Pollard of Killeen stands cradling her baby bump. Pollard is carrying a baby boy for a couple in Houston.

 Jennifer Watson | Herald

When preparing for a baby, one could easily produce a list of questions, such as will it be a boy or girl, what name to pick, disposable diapers or cloth. The list goes on. But according to the National Institutes of Health, for 9% percent of men and 11 percent of women, their list may include whether they can have a baby at all, or who will carry the baby.

A woman in Killeen is answering that question by agreeing to carry someone else’s baby by being a gestational carrier, or surrogate.

Surragates 1.jpg

From left: Benjamin Pollard, 3, climbs a playground at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights as Mason Pollard, 5, assists. Henry Pollard, 1, is held by his dad, Brandon Pollard of Killeen, and standing next to his wife, Laura, who is 16-weeks pregnant with a couple’s baby from Houston.
Surragates 3.jpg

From left, Mike Stephens and his wife, Emily are expecting a baby boy in January with the help of a surrogate, Laura Pollard of Killeen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.