A small liquor store between a comic book shop and a BBQ restaurant? Few would bat an eye.
But put that liquor store in the same strip mall as a day care, and passers-by might raise an eyebrow.
That unusual arrangement will go up for scrutiny tonight when the Killeen City Council discusses rezoning a storefront at 3401 W. Stan Schlueter Loop to allow for a liquor store two doors down from a Handprints Academy day-care center.
According to city planner Tony McIlwain, it would be the first time a liquor store has been placed within 300 feet of private or public school in Killeen, despite the fact state law takes a hands-off approach to how cities set the required distance for those businesses.
“What the law says is cities and counties can set their own distances within certain parameters, usually between 300 and 1,000 feet,” said Chris Porter, public information officer for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which licenses liquor stores and “on-premises” alcohol retailers. “If (cities) want to put a situation in place to require a specific distance, they can; however, that’s not something the TABC enforces.”
On Sept. 17, the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request after McIlwain said there was no local ordinance prohibiting placing a liquor store — known in legal terms as a “package store” — within 300 feet of a school.
By state definition, package stores are in a category of retailers that sell alcohol for off-premises consumption and have different local rules than bars, which must meet specific distance requirements. Other off-premises alcohol retailers include grocery and convenience stores.
McIlwain told the commissioners there are multiple example in Killeen of convenience stores and grocery stores that sell alcohol within a 300-foot boundary of a school, but no example of a liquor store that close to a facility.
On Monday, a manager for Handprints Academy deferred response to the company’s corporate headquarters. A corporate representative could not be reached for comment.
Dallas-based Handprints Academy is a early-learning facility that specializes in hands-on and active learning, according to the company’s website. The company operates 13 day-care facilities throughout the state.
On Sept. 17, McIlwain said the city made contact with Handprints and received no protest against the proposed rezoning.
