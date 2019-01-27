A lonely bluebonnet that sprouted in the dead of winter at Texas A&M University-Central Texas was still growing over the weekend.
Typically, bluebonnets begin blooming as early as late February, and continue blooming until early June, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website of the University of Texas at Austin.
Rainfall and temperature can affect the onset and intensity of blooming, the website said, but the peak usually occurs around the first week of April.
The bluebonnet that sprouted outside the Killeen university earlier this month appeared to be in full bloom over the weekend. A lot of rain in the past two months and relatively mild winter temperatures may have contributed to the early blue flower.
From July to December, the Killeen area accumulated a total of 24.87 inches of rain, according to Bianca Villanueva with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
That’s up from the normal accumulation of 17.54 inches, she said. “The winter has been fairly mild,” she added.
Temperatures dipped below freezing last week, but Texas A&M-Central Texas officials put a cup over the flower that kept it alive.
