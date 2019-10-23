Heritage Hall

Stairs connecting all three floors in Heritage Hall are seen on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Texas A&M University-Central Texas is celebrating National Transfer Student Week this week, highlighting the school’s status as the state’s only “upper-level” university and one of only two in the United States, according to a news release from A&M-Central Texas.

The university’s Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management Clifton Jones recognized the work of The National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students, a national research and advocacy organization, the group that began National Transfer Student Week to celebrate transfer students and the professional who support them on their journey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.