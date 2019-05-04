HARKER HEIGHTS — Nestled in the woody area just off Comanche Gap Road is an old wooden bridge that precedes to a clearing where a crowd gathers to choose the latest Medicine Man.
A medicine man is a traditional healer and spiritual leader who serves a community. He is seen as someone who practices “good medicine” by helping others. While the group has no tribal affiliation, there is a lot of Native American influences.
This year’s event on Saturday “really started in February of this year,” said Joe Maines, emcee for the event. “It’s a long-distance process but it is well worth it. And in a way, us coming together like this is kinda like our tribe, because we are with like-minded people.”
“That’s assuming we have minds” joked Jimmie Don Aycock, a former state representative who is part of the group.
On Saturday, Garland K. Potvin, a longtime Killeen resident, received the 39th annual Medicine Man Award during a ceremony hosted by the Medicine Man Organization at historic Comanche Gap in Harker Heights.
“I was so surprised. It wasn’t something that was expected. These guys were like the upper echelon to me,” said Potvin.
Garland K. Potvin served as a Texas State Trooper for years, after which he was appointed as the Justice of the Peace for Bell County. Potvin later retired from the position after a total of 21 years. Potvin now serves as a municipal court judge for the city of Harker Heights, where he presides over class C misdemeanors.
Approximately, 100 came to show their appreciation for Potvin with some attendees coming from as far away as Emory, Texas
“This is important because it’s our family history and our heritage. And I want to keep history going and to have a tie back to my hometown,” said Tom Alford. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”
While Comanche Gap is a historic site in Bell County, those who gathered on Saturday are all modern-day, civic-minded men.
As is the organization’s tradition, Potvin was given a cowboy hat and then his first turkey feather to put on the hat signifying his new status. With additional turkey feathers to be added after each subsequent year of attendance.
“It’s an honor, I’ve know these guys for 20 plus years, dating back to when Mr. Alford was here.” said Potvin. “And I was asked to be on the tribal council. We would get together and go ‘good medicine’ for the community. And that is what Mr. Alford always said, ‘it’s about the medicine and good things we do for the community’”.
According to the organization’s tribal council, the award is presented to someone who isn’t afraid of being challenged, gives wise counsel to others, isn’t afraid of making mistakes, loves nature and helps others, especially youths. Many Medicine Men work with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Clements Boys & Girls Club, Killeen Junior Livestock show, Food Care Center along with other numerous community-based organizations.
“All of the Medicine Men have served the community and especially children.” said Tom Alford. “And with our family, this is just what we have always done. We help Make a Wish Foundation and we have done that for 24 years. Growing up with two teachers, both highly involved with the community, it’s just something that our family has always done and will always do.”
