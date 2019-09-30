City crews in Killeen will be repairing drainage and road sections at 4604 Ronald Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 10, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the city’s spokeswoman.
The work will repair a concrete drainage valley and remove and replace damaged asphalt in the roadway, according to the release.
