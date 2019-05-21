A fire call turned out to be a pot on the stove today in southwest Killeen.
The Killeen Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Sandstone Drive after smoke was reported to be coming out of a window Tuesday morning.
The pot left on a stove too long was smoking but the situation was handled before flames erupted, officials said. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.