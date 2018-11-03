COPPERAS COVE — Beautiful skies, a great temperature and the smell of German sausage was in the air coming from the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday.
The annual Trinity Lutheran Church German Sausage Fest was held on the first Saturday in November as it is every year. The event was started back in 1976, and each year it has grown more popular. So popular in fact that the event had to be moved from the church several years back to a bigger venue to accommodate people and parking.
Roughly more than 800 people bought a plate for $10 and either took it to go or stayed at the civic center and enjoyed it while making new friends.
