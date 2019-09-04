United Way luncheon

About 350 people attended the 2018 United Way of Greater Fort Hood Campaign Celebration Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

 File Photo

The United Way of Greater Fort Hood is kicking off its upcoming campaign with a luncheon today at 11:30 a.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen.

The cost of admission to the luncheon is $12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.