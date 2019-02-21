While some may choose to travel to the larger metropolitan areas like Austin or Waco for weekend fun, those who keep close to home have more than enough events to stay occupied this weekend. Use this listing to see what’s going on in the Killeen area.
Festivals, Events
The Princess for a Day event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This event, hosted by The Junior Service League of Killeen, offers free formal dresses, accessories and shoes to Central Texas-area high school girls with a valid student ID.
Spark of Life Kitty Adoption and Rescue will host a Kitty Adoption Day from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1212 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Fully vetted and micro chipped kittens and cats of all ages will be available for a reduced adoption fee of $20.
The Black Owned and Operated Movement group is hosting a mixer and community event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Phileo Event Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. The free event will feature guest speakers, entertainment, and networking opportunities.
Cultura Filipiniana is hosting its 16th annual Barrio Fiesta, or “Aliwan Fiesta,” from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. A float parade, beauty pageant, cultural street dancing competition, food, and more will be at this event. Adult tickets are $35 per person, kids five to nine years old are $25, and kids under five years old are free.
Mother Neff State Park, 1680 Texas 236 Highway in Moody, is hosting a Bird Feeding event from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24. Visitors will create their own bird feeders to celebrate National Bird Feeding Awareness Month. The event is free but park admission fees of $2 per person older than 12 still apply. Register at the park headquarters before heading to the rock tower.
The Temple Area Builders Association is hosting the 44th annual Home and Garden show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 and from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Almost 125 local, national exhibitors and vendors will be at the home and garden show, which is the largest in Central Texas. Single day tickets are $5 each and children 12 and under are free.
Family Fun
The city of Killeen is hosting a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Daughters ages 5 to 12 are invited and attendees are encouraged to wear ballroom attire. Tickets are $50 per couple and $20 per additional child and are available for purchase until Feb. 15 online at www.killeentx.gov.
The Fiesta in February Birthday Party for Dr. Seuss will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail. The free event will feature children’s stories, Seuss-inspired crafts and activities, and Lego creations.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from through May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to 8 years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids 5 years and younger.
The Killeen Main Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., is hosting its Spring Story Time three times a week from Jan 8- May 7. Tuesday story times are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for children eight years and younger, Wednesday and Thursday sessions are from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. for kids up to five years old. The main branch also hosts a Lego Block Party every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for all ages.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Killeen Main Library is hosting its monthly Book Club meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 to discuss this month’s read, “One Thousand White Women,” by Jim Fergus.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead inHarker Heights. If the road is closed, runners will park at the gate and run from there.Water and coffee will be provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by David McDfrom 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 and Jordan Moser from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23. The Curtis Lee Duo will also perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Blends Wine Bar is hosting live music by Ryan Paul Davis from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22. $5 cover. Also catch Karaoke Saturdays with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Funday from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Weldon Henson from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 22 and Last Call from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 23. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting live music by DeAnnaWendolyn from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22 and Mike Stanleyfrom 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 23.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February to November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations,” on display until March 3. The exhibit features illustrations from award-winning children’s book illustrators from well-known titles like, “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Polar Express,” and “Jumanji.” Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Ballroom Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22 for $7 per person, or come early for the dance lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Friday and Saturday. DJ Desperado will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 22. No cover.Grupo Stampede will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 23. $10cover.Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
