The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.60 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is the same as this day last week and 46 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is two cents less than last week and is 46 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in McAllen and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is the same as this day last week and 51 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Fluctuating oil prices and slower demand kept prices in Texas from rising week-to-week, however drivers are paying the most expensive August gas prices since 2014. Near record demand in previous weeks forced prices to rise at the end of July into early August. If demand continues to drop, drivers could experience some relief at the gas pump through the remainder of the month.
“While the statewide average for retail gasoline has dropped slightly over the last week, drivers are paying the most expensive August gas prices since 2014, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Falling demand and fluctuating oil prices caused the Texas regular unleaded statewide average to drop two cents per gallon week-to-week.”
While gas prices in the south and southeastern regions of the U.S. remain some of the lowest in the country, drivers are paying 54 cents more, on average, for a gallon of regular unleaded compared to one year ago.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.47 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road and H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road both sold gas for $2.48 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas for $2.44 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and W. Central Texas Expressway and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $2.47 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street and H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 both sold the cheapest gas at $2.47 a gallon. Valero at 1102 S. FM-116 sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
