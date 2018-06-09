Gas prices have been on the upswing for the past few months, but this weekend drivers might see a shred of relief at the pump, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
“The last time Texans saw the statewide average decrease was February 22, when the week-to-week price for regular unleaded dropped four cents,” according to Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesman, on June 7.
Bell County residents are seeing gas prices a few cents lower than the state average, according to AAA Texas. $2.71 is the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas while the rest of the state averages five cents more.
The state average is two cents less than last week, but still more than 50 cents more than last year, according to AAA Texas.
The nationwide average is closing in on $3 a gallon.
Part of the reason for the roller coaster ride is volatile oil prices, and AAA said folks will not have much relief for the pocketbook at the pump this summer.
“While [volatile oil prices are] playing a role in the trend of stable or slightly lower gas prices, most market analysts note it’s unlikely oil prices will drop enough to have a major impact on lowering gas prices this summer,” Armbruster said.
The price of a gallon of gas in Texas is tied to markets thousands of miles away as an OPEC agreement is set to expire at the end of the year.
OPEC announced it “could reverse its supply reduction agreement with its partners, which has been in place since the beginning of 2017 has had an impact on oil prices,” according to AAA.
Locally, Harker Heights boasts the cheapest gas, with a range from $2.49 at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane, to $2.69, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Killeen, he Walmart Neighborhood Market wins the race at $2.56 for a gallon of unleaded at the location at the intersection of 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop and Oak Valley Drive. Elsewhere in the city, prices range from $2.59 to $2.67, according to GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove’s prices are in the same range as Killeen, with its cheapest gas coming in at $2.59 at the Alon at the intersection of 502 N. First St. and Washington Avenue. Gas in Cove ranges from $2.59 to $2.69, according to GasBuddy.com.
