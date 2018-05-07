The Adolescents and Young Adults Against Drunk Driving Outreach group hosted its annual gala Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen.
Described by AYADD founder Sandra Minor as “a night of laughter, fun, entertainment, and fellowship with members of the local community,” the gala was a formal banquet with about 300 people of all ages and from all walks of life in attendance.
“We have children as young as 9, and older people as well,” said Minor.
Joshua Agabon, 18, and a student at Ellison High School, escorted his mother, Temeca Wilson, to the banquet. “It’s fancy. I’ve never been here, “ Agabon said, “but I like to eat.”
“This is a wonderful event for both the community and youth,” said Annette M. Cobb, of Harker Heights. “She (Minor) is just as passionate about her work as she is her kids.”
“I love Sandra and the work she’s doing with AYADD Outreach,” said Mel on the MIC, a radio personality from 103.1 FM, who attened the gala. “Our media supports it.”
Other attendees — from teens to senior citizens — said they were there to show their support.
“This is what a community should look like,” Minor said, “fellowship, and lots of smiles.”
There were live performances throughout the evening including local singer Dana Holcomb, dance artists In His Presence, and saxophonist John Lytch.
“I invite my local talent to get them more exposure and support, “said Minor.
Other entertainers were Wess Morgan, a national gospel singer from Nashville, Tennessee; Carolyn Traylor, a national gospel singer from Greenville, Texas; and actress Sandra Jones from Greensboro, North Carolina, who performed her one-woman show “Sojourner Truth.”
During supper there was a presentation about AYADD Outreach, which is a nonprofit organization, and how and why it came into being.
When Minor lost her son to a drunken driving accident six years ago, the idea for the organization was born
The presentation also described the services it provides free of charge, such as alcohol abuse counseling, abuse preventive counseling, and an alcohol education and awareness program.
The program serves primarily youths, though in rare instances it lends a hand to adults.
All profits from the gala will go to AYADD and to help raise the awareness of underage drinking and driving.
The goal was to raise $12,000, though the final tally wasn’t available Saturday night.
Minor isn’t worried.
“Every time we have reached into the community, we have never been disappointed,” she said.
To learn more about AYADD, go to www.alcoholabusecounselinginkilleentx.com.
