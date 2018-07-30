An accident involving a tractor-trailer has been reported in the westbound lane of 2410, in front of the Taco Bueno, according to scanner conversations.
People might want to avoid the area.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 30, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
