No injuries were reported in a grass fire around 2 p.m. Thursday off Harmon Road in Copperas Cove, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
Some structures around the 150-acre blaze were threatened, but firefighters were able to safely secure the area before any of them could be damaged, Young said.
No cause has yet been determined.
