Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen will host Emmy award winning actor and author Greg Alan Williams as a keynote speaker for its “Black History Month: A Celebration of American History” event later this month.
Williams will speak on “From Slave Ships to Sanctuaries: A Critical Examination of the Evolution of African Americans in Television and Film from 1955-Present.”
The event, open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the multipurpose room of Warrior’s Hall on the Texas A&M Central Texas campus.
Williams has appeared in more than 50 films, including “Terminator Genisys” and “Remember the Titans.”
Also as part of the Texas A&M-Central Texas celebration of Black History Month, Williams will take part in a clergy roundtable Feb. 20 at the university, where he will speak with area church leaders.
According to his biography on imbd.com, Williams gained recognition in 1992 when, during the race riots in Los Angeles, known as the “Rodney King riots,” he rescued a Japanese-American motorist who had been pulled out of his car and was being beaten by a mob.
The motorist was semi-conscious and bleeding heavily when Williams rescued him, and a passing black driver picked up the injured man from Williams and drove him to a nearby hospital, where emergency surgery saved his life.
Williams is a founding member of the renowned African American Theater company Penumbra in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he worked with the company’s playwright in residence, Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson, according to imbd.com.
He was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and is a former Marine Corps combat engineer, according to imbd.com, an online database for actors and movies.
