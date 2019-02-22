Greg Alan Williams knows how to make an entrance.
When the Emmy award-winning actor and author was introduced Thursday during a Black History Month presentation at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, he didn’t just walk to the front of the room to begin his talk.
He strode in, singing.
“In this very room there’s quite enough love for all of us,” Williams sang, drawing a chorus of amens from some in the audience. “In this very room there’s quite enough joy for all of us.”
The impromptu hymn kicked off an hour-long talk that set Williams’ experience as an actor against the history of African Americans in the entertainment industry.
Williams began the wide-ranging talk by touching on his role in the OWN Network show “Greenleaf” and his portrayal of a character who used his position in the church to seduce and abuse children.
“And so a lot of people say wait a minute, wait a minute, what’s all this mess? We want African Americans to be depicted in positive ways. Well, guess what?” Williams asked with a smile, looking around the audience of more than 150 people.
“Welcome to progress.”
Progress was a large part of Williams’ theme during his talk. He contrasted different eras of television, starting in the late 1940s when CBS bought the rights to the radio show “Amos & Andy.” Williams noted that white actors played black characters on the radio show, but CBS made the decision to use an African American cast on the TV show.
But there was a catch.
Williams said CBS decided to “hire the two white actors who played Amos and Andy on the radio to coach the black actors on how to play black people.”
Williams said the backlash brought on by shows like “Amos & Andy” led to more than a decade without series starring black actors. It lasted until 1967, when the comedy “Julia” debuted on NBC.
More comedies followed: “Sanford & Son,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times.” Williams said people loved the characters depicted in those 70s sit-coms, even though they shared a similar flaw.
“We enjoyed those shows, but they didn’t necessarily break a lot of ground,” Williams said. “The characters were stuck.”
Which brought him back to “Greenleaf,” which he does consider ground-breaking.
“Disagree with the depiction...love the depiction, but what’s important is that it initiated a dialogue.”
In a much quieter voice, Williams went on, “I just want you to understand where we come from. I want you to understand the progress.”
During the question and answer session after the talk, Williams again emphasized that progress.
Asked about how African Americans are doing behind the scenes, Williams said there are more black producers creating more projects for black writers and crews. “Black folks are able to tell their own stories in part because the art of filmmaking...the field is much more level.”
Will Moleon said afterward that he was impressed by Williams’ personal touch in answering his question about black actors being asked to play gay characters as less masculine. Williams spent several minutes talking to Moleon, at one point standing right beside him as he spoke. Moleon, who is an actor and student, said he was grateful Williams took his question seriously.
Shoemaker High School teacher Cental Hicks was also impressed by a point made by Williams.
“My family and I often say when we watch certain things on television, we often look back and say somebody black wrote that,” Hicks said. “Because who doesn’t want their story to be told, and who doesn’t want...our country to be an inclusive country and say everybody’s story is important.
“And that way, we can move forward, because we realize that we have more in common than not in common.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.