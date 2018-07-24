GATESVILLE — The brief moment of silence before Skip Burch, CEO of construction firm Lochridge-Priest, spoke into a microphone Tuesday could be felt by more than 100 people inside The Meadows retirement home at Coryell Memorial Hospital.
By age 61, Burch said he’s learned to recognize when he’ll never be the same. He and 450 Lochridge-Priest employees will never be the same living with a hole left by Michael Bruggman, who was among three who died from injuries sustained in a June 26 explosion at the hospital.
“We’ll never be the same,” Burch said. “It’s been about four weeks, and we’re still trying to find that new normal. We employ about 450 people, and … with Michael Bruggman, the gentleman that died on the roof, there’s just this hole. And I’ll feel it every day. Four-hundred and fifty people feel it. And I know y’all feel it.”
The Coryell Memorial Hospital hosted a vigil Tuesday evening in honor of those affected by the explosion. Country musician Clayton Landua made his acoustic guitar hum with hymns sung for mourning families and a taxed hospital staff as hundreds of teacup candles sparkled around them.
Residents at the hospital’s Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation Lobby sign a banner in solidarity as music and tealight candles decorate the evening. pic.twitter.com/4JBcjgkmER— Matt Payne (@MattePaper) July 24, 2018
The construction firm had let all company employees off early for the day so they could attend the vigil. Below their sober faces were shirts proudly displaying the names of those still fighting to recover.
Those burned from the brunt of the explosion charged back inside flames June 26 to save each other from the disaster, according to what Burch said he has been told by survivors.
It was an example of the courage for which he praised his and hospital staff.
“The courage that day — I’ll never be able to thank the hospital enough for the nurses that rendered aid,” he said. “There will always be a special place in my heart for this place.”
Hospital CEO David Byrom could be seen sitting in reflection as Landau’s chords cradled troubled spirits. He made it clear the night would be about what a hospital does best: care.
“We don’t have a perfect script for everything that’s going on here tonight,” Byrom said. “If somebody feels compelled to come, I want you to feel compelled to do that. If you have a prayer you’d like to say, or a story to tell, I want to let you all know that can happen.”
Jackie Whittenburg approached the mic with a quiver in her tone. What she was about to say wouldn’t come easily.
Her daughter, Cindy Basham, a registered nurse at Fort Hood, got the call and rounded up a staff before rushing out to the explosion scene in Gatesville.
She hit the ground and passed out. Doctors swarmed her.
Basham suffered from three brain aneurysms that day. Fifty percent don’t make it to the hospital, Whittenburg said doctors told her.
She would ultimately be rushed to a hospital in Dallas, where she had a surgery that allowed her to stand across from her tearful mother Tuesday night.
“God had a plan for my daughter,” Whittenburg said. “She loves people, and she loves her nursing, and I’m so grateful to have this hospital here and the doctors here who have worked so diligently to help those who need it.
“I just want you all to that something good does come out of these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.