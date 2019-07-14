Patients in the Killeen area can now be treated with a state-of-the-art medical equipment at the Sue Mayborn Women’s Center.
AdventHealth officials and medical staff presented and explained the new Mammomat Inspiration 3D Mammography system to the community last week.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women,” said Kevin Roberts, president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Texas, in a press release. “Having a 3D mammography machine right here in Killeen means that the women in our community will be able to get high-quality, clear images that will help detect and treat this disease as quickly as possible.”
The new technology is replacing Advent Health’s former 2D mammography system. The Sue Mayborn Women’s Center and imaging facility is located inside AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.
“We are very excited about having this new 3D tool in our market here to serve our patients here in our community,” said Randy Hill, radiology director at AdventHealth Central Texas. “Early detection is what cancer is about and this machine will give us that early detection at a much earlier stage and has the widest angle for viewing in the market place and we feel like no lesion can hide from us.”
The specific imaging technology provides a much larger field of the detected area. Unlike film, digital mammograms allow physicians to manipulate image characteristics such as magnification, orientation, brightness and contrast, which improves the ability to view specific areas of the breast.
It also promises a more pleasant exam environment for patients while helping to minimize radiation dose and provide physicians with vital information.
“The machine … senses how much compression to give and when to stop,” Hill said. “It is no longer a technologist guessing.”
A regular exam is scheduled to take about 20 minutes.
In addition to screening and diagnostic mammograms, the system can also perform stereotactic biopsy procedures.
“Our partner physicians with BaylorScott & White will also streamline the process when there is a concern about an exam, ensuring the shortest possible timeframe in getting the answers women need related to their breast health,” Roberts said in a press release by AdventHealth.
Funding for the machine was raised through the philanthropic efforts of the AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation and a donation from Sue Mayborn, for whom the Women’s Center is named.
“There are few words that can describe the amazing support we receive from our foundation and community members like Mrs. Mayborn. It is their generosity and caring that allows us to carry out our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said Roberts.
