A 110-unit, affordable housing apartment complex is on the way to the northwest corner of Trimmier Road and Stan Schlueter Loop, according to permit records.
Westwind Apartments, a five-building complex on 6.42 acres of land at 4611 Trimmier Road, will be built with the help of a 9 percent Housing Tax Credit from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The total value of the complex is $10.2 million.
In February 2017, Greenville-based Salem Clark Development received a letter of support from the Killeen City Council, a required step to apply for the state tax credit. The council also issued a letter of support for a 240-unit complex for elderly residents named the Sagebrook on Interstate 14 between Cunningham Road and OW Curry Drive.
The Sagebrook did not receive the competitive tax credits, according to state credits.
Following its letter of support, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request for the complex in April 2017, overturning a Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to not rezone the land over traffic concerns.
Council members argued they had already stated their support for the development Feb. 15 and didn’t think the development would present the traffic congestion issues the commission feared.
According to a layout plan submitted to the council in February 2017, the complex would include a main entrance on the western frontage of Trimmier Road with the five main buildings set off the road. The complex will also include an exit-only point of egress on the northern frontage of Stan Schlueter Loop.
The apartment received $1.26 million in tax credits, which will be paid out of 10 years. Of the 110 units in the complex, 88 must be reserved for affordable housing — or for residents who make between 30 and 60 percent of the median area income.
According to its presentation to council, the developer said a qualified affordable single-bedroom unit would run between $334 $668 per month, dependent on income level.
As of Monday, land was being cleared for the complex with no visible construction underway.
