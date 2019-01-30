A local youth outreach group is inviting the community to experience the complexity of the African American culture at the African American Arts & History Showcase 2019 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday.
“The African American Arts & History showcases the experience of African Americans … in the United States of America,” said event organizer Rodney Duckett, with IMPAC Outreach, short for Intelligent Minds Proving & Applying Commitment, which works with youth in the Killeen-Temple area.
The event celebrates the unique flavors within the broad spectrum of African American arts and history. It also aims to show the complexity of its traditions.
“The culture is separated from Africa but yet it is African within itself because it is a culture within a culture, so we are trying to bridge the gap between the generation that exists today and the generation that was behind us and the generations that are yet to come,” Duckett said.
Visitors can expect a variety of shows and activities including dancing, performances, singing and storytelling as well as workshops, genealogy classes, arts and crafts.
“This is an event for the whole family,” Duckett said.
The art and history showcase is free and open to the public and takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides a variety of vendors, art exhibitions and entertainment, visitors can enjoy a health fair with free and low-cost screenings from Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights and several local family practitioners. The IMPAC health fair is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, a youth job fair gives young adults the opportunity to connect with possible employers. Job seekers can also attend the Employment Coaching Planning workshop that teaches a variety of topics including resume writing, application process, dress codes and business ethics. The job fair takes place from 8 a.m. to noon.
Organizers of the event want to embrace the great contributions of the African American experiences through entertainment, networking and information. They also want to give the community a platform to network and promote their businesses.
“The purpose behind the showcase is education, communication and connectivity,” Duckett said. “We hope to brighten the mindsets of misconceptions and the uninformed.”
Several workshops deal with the experiences of the African American community in today’s society as well as problems veterans might face after leaving the military with issues like anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Duckett is hoping that the community takes the opportunity to learn more about the African American culture and its unique heritage. The showcase gives everyone a chance to connect and relate.
“The community should attend this event to become inspired and encouraged to partake in their community relations,” he said. “Any revenue generated from attending this event is ultimate redistributed back into the community.”
The event is free to the public until 5 p.m.
The play “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry is performed at 6 p.m. The play is a paid fundraiser for the Breaking New Grounds Transitional Living Learning Center Reentry Program. Tickets are available at the door or at www.impacaaahs.eventbrite.com.
All events of the African American Arts and History showcase take place at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.