After closing out a weekend ideal for outdoor activities, the National Weather Service is predicting rain chances beginning Monday and lasting through the work week.
Today will be sunny and breezy, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. A high in the low 80s is forecast.
The breezy conditions are “pretty typical for spring,” according to Steve Fano, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office.
Overnight, the temperature will drop into the low 60s, with windy conditions.
High temperatures throughout the week are predicted to be in the low 80s, with nighttime lows in the 60s.
“The first half of the week will be more humid and cloudy,” Fano said.
Rain chances start at 20 percent on Monday, remaining at that level through Thursday, when the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms rises to 30 percent, and 40 percent on Friday.
“An upper-level storm system will slowly approach the area through the week,” Fano said. That system will finally move through Thursday and Friday, and will be followed by a cold front.
