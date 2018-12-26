Waves of rain pounded Killeen on Wednesday and the area was under a tornado watch until late Wednesday night, but clearer skies with cooler temperatures are expected in the days ahead.
More than half an inch of rain had fallen as of 5 p.m. Wednesday at Killeen’s Skylark Field and more was in the Wednesday night forecast.
Killeen police were reporting a road closure at Edgefield Street and Cody Poe.
By sunrise this morning, the rain should be done. The high today is expected to be 69 with a low of 52, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-30s, There’s a 50 percent chance of more rain Saturday, but the potential for dangerous weather ended Wednesday.
The fronts that passed through the area Wednesday had the potential for hail and tornadoes, National Weather Service officials said.
Between the storms that were expected to hit between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday and the storms that swept through around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist Ted Ryan said most Killeen residents would see about 1 inch of rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.