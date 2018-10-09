The Central Texas region saw a lot of rain, thunderstorms and possible tornado activity throughout Tuesday, with rain totals reaching 0.66 inches of rain in Killeen and more in other parts of the area, according to the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth.
Now, cooler weather has arrived with the high Wednesday expected to be 78 and a low of 55.
Temple received the most rain in the area with 1.38 inches of rain reported, followed by Belton Lake with 1.31 inches.
The cities of Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan’s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Troy, Rogers and Holland were all under a flash flood warning until late in the afternoon.
Storms throughout the counties of Bell, Bosque, Coryell and McLennan continued throughout the day, each with the possibility of tornado activity, said meteorologist Monique Sellers. “We’re continuing to monitor those as the system moves through the area.”
The heavy rains prompted Fort Hood officials to close all tactical low-water crossings on post late Tuesday, however, normal water crossings for non-military vehicles on Fort Hood roads remained open, an official said.
“Most of the flooding on post comes from rains to the north, such as in Gatesville,” said Fort Hood spokesman Christopher Haug. “The (Installation Operations Center) is continuing to monitor all low water crossings.”
According to Oncor’s website, the Temple-Belton area reported 10 outages affecting 221 customers. The electric company estimated power would be restored by later Tuesday evening.
The Temple Police Department also warned residents to be aware of swift-moving water. In a Twitter post, the department shared statistics stating that 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult while 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car.
The chance of storms was expected to decrease to 30 percent early this morning, with the possibility of some storms being severe. During the day, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be clear and sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid- to upper-50s. Clouds will start rolling back in on Friday, with a high of 75 and a low of 61.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return on Saturday, which is expected to have a high of 79 and a low of 62, starting the day with a 20 percent chance of storms and increasing to 40 percent overnight into Sunday.
FME News Services contributed to this report.
Update: 1:35 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood warning until 4 p.m. for the following cities:
Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan's Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Troy, Rogers and Holland.
Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen in the region since noon, according to the warning, and an additional 1 to 2.5 inches is expected.
The Central Texas region will be seeing rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of tornados throughout today, with chances decreasing as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service out of Fort Worth.
Storms throughout the counties of Bell, Bosque, Coryell and McLennan will keep popping up during the day that could bring the possibility of tornado activity, said meteorologist Monique Sellers. “We’re continuing to monitor those as the system moves through the area.”
The chances of storms will decrease to 50 percent going into early Wednesday morning. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 81 degrees with a low of 59.
During the day Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be clear and sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid- to upper-50s. Clouds will start rolling back in on Friday, with a high of 75 and a low of 61.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return on Saturday, which is expected to have a high of 79 and a low of 62, starting the day with a 20 percent chance of storms and increasing to 40 percent overnight into Sunday.
